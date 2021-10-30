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FUNERAL DIRECTOR JOHN O'LOONEY WITH ATTY. REINER FUELLMICH CORONA INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE SESSION 72
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84 views • October 30, 2021
2021 OCT 01 • Corona Investigative Committee: Session 72
John was suspended from Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) for revealing the truth. This typifies what this country has become. He recounts here for the record what he experienced as an undertaker in England during the so-called ‘pandemic’.
My blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/funeral-director-john-olooney-blows.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
John was suspended from Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (SAIF) for revealing the truth. This typifies what this country has become. He recounts here for the record what he experienced as an undertaker in England during the so-called ‘pandemic’.
My blog post:
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/funeral-director-john-olooney-blows.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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