© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REPOST CIA Manual Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare - Central Intelligence Agency
WarScript
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5i7QsUzdTu8
CIA Manual Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare | Central Intelligence Agency
This video opens a sealed vault from the Cold War: a real CIA manual on Psychological Operations in Guerrilla Warfare — created to train insurgents in the fine art of influence, subversion, and psychological manipulation.
For the first time, you’ll experience this covert document in immersive audio form — not as fiction, but as strategic design. This is not a theory. These are actual instructions from the Central Intelligence Agency, intended to reshape perception, provoke action, and weaponize belief systems in unconventional warfare.