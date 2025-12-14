BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵 I Want My EBT!
wolfburg
wolfburg
23 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 1 day ago
This pop rock track fuses mid-’80s studio gloss with bluesy, roots rock grit, A punchy drum intro launches the song into a driving, boogie-tinged mid-tempo groove, Dry, clipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mix, gliding atop synth flourishes, Falsetto guest refrains add pop flair


[Instrumental] [Verse 1] Now look at the old man and the boy That's the way you do it You pay for pizza with your EBT They ain't working, that's the way you do it Funyuns for nothing and your chips for free Now that ain't working, that's the way you do it Let me tell you, them guys are bums Maybe get a pistol, fill out your application Maybe for some fire, it comes We got to work for practically nothing No vacation, they tax us on everything We got to use a calculator We got to pay utility fees [Verse 2] See the single mama with her seven hungry babies Yeah buddy, but please don't stare That single mama's got seven baby daddies Then baby daddies, they are all on welfare We got to work for practically nothing No vacation, they tax us on everything We got to use a calculator We got to pay utility fees [Verse 3] I should have learned to play the system I should have learned to bend the rules Look at that mama, she got living off her Uncle Sam Wish we could have some And who's up there? What's that? Entitled voices They're crying on their iPhones like a chimpanzee Now they ain't working, that's the way you do it Get your Funyuns for nothing, get your chips for free We got to work for practically nothing No vacation, they tax us on everything We got to use a calculator We got to pay utility fees [Outro] I want my, I want my, I want my EBT I want my, I want my, I want my EBT Now they ain't working, that's the way you do it You pay for pizza with your EBT They ain't working, that's the way you do it Funyuns for nothing and your chips for free Funyuns for nothing Get your chips for free Get your Funyuns for nothing Get your chips for free Look at that, look at that I want my, I want my, I want my EBT Look at that, look at that I want my, I want my, I want my EBT Funyuns for nothing Chips for free Funyuns for nothing Chips for free (Oh)

Keywords
drya punchy drum intro launches the song into a drivingboogie-tinged mid-tempo grooveclipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mixgliding atop synth flourishes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Secret FBI-Ukraine meetings spark speculation about their true purpose

Belle Carter
Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Report: TSA sharing all traveler data with immigration enforcement since March

Belle Carter
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Leaked draft of Trump&#8217;s National Security Strategy sparks debate over U.S. plans for Europe

Leaked draft of Trump’s National Security Strategy sparks debate over U.S. plans for Europe

Belle Carter
EU set to scrap 2035 combustion engine ban after industry pressure

EU set to scrap 2035 combustion engine ban after industry pressure

Cassie B.
EU&#8217;s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

EU’s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy