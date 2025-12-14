This pop rock track fuses mid-’80s studio gloss with bluesy, roots rock grit, A punchy drum intro launches the song into a driving, boogie-tinged mid-tempo groove, Dry, clipped guitar riffs cut through a radio-tight mix, gliding atop synth flourishes, Falsetto guest refrains add pop flair





[Instrumental] [Verse 1] Now look at the old man and the boy That's the way you do it You pay for pizza with your EBT They ain't working, that's the way you do it Funyuns for nothing and your chips for free Now that ain't working, that's the way you do it Let me tell you, them guys are bums Maybe get a pistol, fill out your application Maybe for some fire, it comes We got to work for practically nothing No vacation, they tax us on everything We got to use a calculator We got to pay utility fees [Verse 2] See the single mama with her seven hungry babies Yeah buddy, but please don't stare That single mama's got seven baby daddies Then baby daddies, they are all on welfare We got to work for practically nothing No vacation, they tax us on everything We got to use a calculator We got to pay utility fees [Verse 3] I should have learned to play the system I should have learned to bend the rules Look at that mama, she got living off her Uncle Sam Wish we could have some And who's up there? What's that? Entitled voices They're crying on their iPhones like a chimpanzee Now they ain't working, that's the way you do it Get your Funyuns for nothing, get your chips for free We got to work for practically nothing No vacation, they tax us on everything We got to use a calculator We got to pay utility fees [Outro] I want my, I want my, I want my EBT I want my, I want my, I want my EBT Now they ain't working, that's the way you do it You pay for pizza with your EBT They ain't working, that's the way you do it Funyuns for nothing and your chips for free Funyuns for nothing Get your chips for free Get your Funyuns for nothing Get your chips for free Look at that, look at that I want my, I want my, I want my EBT Look at that, look at that I want my, I want my, I want my EBT Funyuns for nothing Chips for free Funyuns for nothing Chips for free (Oh)