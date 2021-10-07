ALLOW ME TO SHOW JUST HOW STUPID YOU ARE - HOW THE MEDIA BRAINWASHES YOU

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And after this video if you are still in Denial, then you're a bigger FOOL than I thought.
Song Credits:
1st Singer - Lauren Alaina
2nd Singer - Martina McBride
3rd Singer - Steve Stewart
4th Singer - Faith Hill
Mirrored - wil paranormal