Crossing Red Lines: The Avertible World War?
Topics on this special edition of Woke World Weekend Wrap-Up: (3/5/22)
Could we have avoided the possibility of World War 3 entirely?
Senator Lindsey Graham’s never-ending war-mongering insanity.
Highlights from Joe and Nancy at the State of the Union Address.
Did Mark Zuckerberg violate election laws to swindle Wisconsin?
This week in COVID and much more!
Twitter: @TVsBlakeWalley
