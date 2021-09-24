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¿Lecciones Aprendidas? [The Corbett Report]
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21 views • September 24, 2021
Subtitulado al español por FLC @ Frotando la Costumbre.
Conmemorando los 20 años del suceso, el Comité de Abogados para la Investigación del 11 de septiembre hizo una transmisión global en vivo en la que emitió este lúcido mensaje pregrabado de James Corbett respecto a la vinculación entre la tiranía pasada y la vigente del Covid-19(84).
Conmemorando los 20 años del suceso, el Comité de Abogados para la Investigación del 11 de septiembre hizo una transmisión global en vivo en la que emitió este lúcido mensaje pregrabado de James Corbett respecto a la vinculación entre la tiranía pasada y la vigente del Covid-19(84).
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