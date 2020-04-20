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Why wear a Sleep Mask [Sleep Master Review]
jroseland
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20 views • April 20, 2020
Photons of blue light are the enemy of rejuvenating sleep. If you can't totally blackout your bedroom, wear a sleep mask. I've been using the Sleep Master, it's very comfy!

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Checkout my full video review of Tools of Titans by Tim Ferriss
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/271-tools-of-titans#Video

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If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
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I'm not a doctor, medical professional or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
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