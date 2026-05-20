Why is it Important to Capture the Time and Cost Baseline for the Current State Process

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Capturing the time and cost baseline for the current state process is essential for understanding how efficiently a business process performs before improvements are implemented. It provides measurable insights into process duration, resource utilization, and operational expenses, helping organizations identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks. Establishing a clear baseline also enables businesses to accurately measure the impact, ROI, and performance improvements achieved through BPM initiatives. With reliable baseline data, organizations can make informed decisions and drive continuous operational optimization.