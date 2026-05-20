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Why is it Important to Capture the Time and Cost Baseline for the Current State Process
TomAnders
TomAnders
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Capturing the time and cost baseline for the current state process is essential for understanding how efficiently a business process performs before improvements are implemented. It provides measurable insights into process duration, resource utilization, and operational expenses, helping organizations identify inefficiencies and bottlenecks. Establishing a clear baseline also enables businesses to accurately measure the impact, ROI, and performance improvements achieved through BPM initiatives. With reliable baseline data, organizations can make informed decisions and drive continuous operational optimization.

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bpm platform usabpm tools europebpm tools australiaprocessmappingprocessimprovement
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy