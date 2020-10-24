10 Item To Invest In For If SHTF - Equipment

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This is the final video to wrap up the breakdown of the 10 items you need to invest in for if SHTF! Equipment is the #10 item to invest in for if/when SHTF! The list of equipment could go on forever and ever but I give a few different items that you probably won't hear about anywhere else.