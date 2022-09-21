Elsa Fobian Memorial 1930 – 2014

In Loving Memory of Elsa A Fobian November 20, 1930 ~ February 27, 2014 Age 83

Elsa Agathe Lehner was born on November 20, 1930, to Mother Eva Barbarah Hofman Lehner and Father Eduard Karl Lehner III, in Schweinfurt, Bavaria, Germany.

She was raised together with five siblings. Two brothers; Edi and Fitz and three sisters; Rosa, Wally and Karola.





Her father was an engineer as his father before him and he worked long hours at a factory.

Because of his long work hours, Elsa and the family spent little time with their father.

Her mother was a loving homemaker. Elsa and her siblings had a relatively normal German childhood up until world war II began in September 1939.

In September of 1940 Britain bombed Berlin so inner city German children were sent to the country side to protect them from enemy targeted bombings. Elsa was age nine when first relocated along with her siblings to a farm in the country.





At age twelve, on August 17, 1943 the first American bombing raid on Elsa’s home town of Schweinfurt occurred. This bombing was referred to as black Thursday and it was said that the first bomb dropped hit the apartment building where Elsa and family lived but it did not explode and nested itself in the building basement. It is not known if Elsa and her siblings were inside the building during the bombing or in a bomb shelter. 20 years later, to her surprise, Elsa would meet the American pilot who dropped the first bomb on Schweinfurt, He was one of Elsa’s future egg ranch customers in America.





Elsa and her entire family survived the horrors of world war II.

At age 18 in 1948 Elsa met and married her life long love and husband Elmer Fobian while he was stationed as an American GI in Germany.





Elsa gave birth to her first born child in 1949 and she and Elmer shortly thereafter moved to America where Elsa and Elmer eventually built an egg farm in Bloomington California U.S.A. and raised their family of 4 girls, Brigitte, Nancy, Linda and Susie and 2 boys Elmer Jr and Eduard Karl.





In the late 1970's, Elsa and Elmer retired from the egg ranch and relocated to Fort Bragg California until their last child; Susie, graduated High School there. They then moved to a 40 acre rice farm in Willows California where the two of them farmed the small ranch up until their later years when they sold the rice ranch and moved to town in Chico California where Elsa could be closer to her daughter and doctors during her failing years of health.





Elsa was loved by many and memories of her will live in the hearts of all that knew or met her forever. She was a devoted christian and follower of Jesus Christ. God certainly rejoices with her in heaven. Her last wishes were for all that knew her to believe and follow Jesus Christ. “May God Forever Bless Elsa,” Amen.

A loving wife, mother, aunt, sister, grand, great and great great grand mother with the utmost compassion for God, earth and all humanity.

At time of passing, she was age 83. Elsa left behind her beloved husband Elmer, 5 living children, one deceased daughter and many grand, great grand and great great grand children in addition to many loved others.

All family comments or stories about Elsa are greatly appreciated.











