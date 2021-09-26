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Support Dr. Jim Fetzer
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103 views • September 26, 2021
David Zublick is the producer and host of a show called Dark Outpost. He conducted a three hour telethon on Wednesday, September 22nd from 1-4 pm eastern time. I contributed this 5-minute video about what Jim has meant to me and to research on false flags and conspiracies and whether he is deserving of support. Jim is defending both the 1st and 2nd Amendments against censorship by the media (including amazon.com) and the Remington settlement (with Sandy Hook survivors), in an on-going effort to educate the public about false-flags and conspiracies. He is going after amazon.com, Sandy Hook Promise and the Remington settlement, where he has the law and the evidence on his side but needs funding to support his moves on behalf of the public. These presentations were shown, during the live show and they are aiming to raise $100,000 for past and future legal expenses and this event was sponsored by The World Peace Through Education Foundation. All contributions will be tax deductible. Notice six (6) of Jim’s books have improperly been banned by amazon.com.
Please click here to donate to Dr. Jim Fetzer's legal fund:
https://falseflagconspiracies2020.com/product/please-donate-25-to-dr-jim-fetzers-legal-fund/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
Please click here to donate to Dr. Jim Fetzer's legal fund:
https://falseflagconspiracies2020.com/product/please-donate-25-to-dr-jim-fetzers-legal-fund/
All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" above and scroll down.
Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/
Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe
Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/
Podcast https://briands4.podbean.com/
Find Brian's sensitive videos on: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe and https://odysee.com/@BrianRuhe:b
http://www.brianruhe.ca
https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353
https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe
https://www.minds.com/BrianRuhe/
https://thulesociety.com/
https://truthandjusticeforgermans.com/
My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome
My books are available at Amazon.
https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=nb_sb_noss?url=search-alias%3Daps&;field-keywords=a+short+walk+on+an+ancient+path
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