Tucker Carlson Takes On Jan 6th Inside Job as McCarthy Turns Over Footage

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has given Fox News host Tucker
Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage
from January 6th, 2021, according to Axios, which reports that excerpts
will begin airing in the coming weeks.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.