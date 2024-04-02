The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. First Things First....

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'





Seeking ye first the Kingdom Of God is seeking his way of thinking and doing. Good things follow doing things God's way.





Put God’s Priorities First

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

If we trust God and seek to honor Him in our decisions, we’ll have the chance to see Him work mightily.

1 Kings 3:5-14

Imagine if God showed up and said, “What do you want? Ask, and I’ll give it to you.” How would you answer? Most of us would ask for loved ones’ safety, enough money to meet our needs, or a long, healthy life. Solomon may have been tempted to name something similar—but he made a different request. What he wanted was an understanding heart so he could serve God’s people well.





Music video credit:

Disciple - Mud Puddle

Put Disciple on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3p20w3g

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3TX6iCJ

Disciple

@disciplerocks

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHpnIbzNPvBO2cwbNubI3LA





4 hours of Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth

Daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net