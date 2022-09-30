BD 3399 - WILLE .... GEDANKE ....TAT .... VERANTWORTUNG ....

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Kundgabe 3399 https://www.bertha-dudde.info/leseauswahl/wortgottes/07_HTML/3/3399.html Offenbarung Jesu Christi aus unseren Tagen ALLE EDITIONEN zum kostenlosen DOWNLOAD http://www.bertha-dudde.info/download/download_de.html#Inhalt Übersicht zum WERK http://bertha-dudde.info/zum_werk/index.html Themenheft Reihe: http://www.bertha-dudde.info/leseauswahl/index.html Volltextsuche im Gesamtwerk: http://www.bertha-dudde.info/suche/index.php "Umsonst habt Ihr es erhalten, umsonst gebt es weiter" http://www.bertha-dudde.info/schriften/index.html Übersetzung als download in: englisch, französisch, spanisch, italienisch, polnisch, russisch, griechisch, rumänisch, holländisch, koreanisch. http://bertha-dudde.info/download/index.html Up to now 2141 revelations have been translated into English. Thanks for the great Music: https://archive.org/search.php?query=creator%3A%22Cousin+Silas%22 https://archive.org/details/waag_rel008 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/uk/ Links to my other channels in German and English: Links zu meinen anderen Kanälen in Deutsch und Englisch: DIE LETZTE GROSSE OFFENBARUNG JESU CHRISTI - EIN GEWALTIGES WERK für SUCHENDE, UNWISSENDE und ZWEIFLER https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr9_0h1j8woimjlbwcoiZBw THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - A TREMENDOUS WORK für the IGNORANT , the SEARCHERS and the DOUBTERS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUKyYQONAYHmKiSxhQFuGwQ DIE LETZTEN SIEBEN JAHRE der ERDE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZi2i0AOH6syYeoIlqD5vqA THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7vezICWFu4io7_Zk1W2McQ GOD corrected - FALSE DOTRINES & ERRORS of the CHURCHES GOTT berichtigt - IRRLEHREN und IRRTÜMER der KIRCHEN https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHHv65LTxkITAYCp7R8TmQg PROPHETEN der ENDZEIT - PROPHETS of the END TIMES https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCadlHrN7GXpZuUt5V7n5Kw Videos in englisch on Brighteon - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.brighteon.com/channels/endtimeprophecy Videos in englisch on Brighteon - EndtimeProphetess BERTHA DUDDE https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theFinalGreatRevelation Videos in englisch on BITCHUTE - THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SekPDXh0OoCq/ Videos in englisch on RUMBLE THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://rumble.com/c/c-633327 THE FINAL GREAT REVELATION of JESUS CHRIST https://rumble.com/c/c-743857 Videos in englisch on iConnectFX END TIME PROPHETESS BERTHA DUDDE - The Final great Revelation of JESU CHRIST https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx THE FINAL 7 YEARS of the EARTH https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx Archive ORG: Sound files only - GOD´s WORD - German and Englisch https://archive.org/details/@die_letzten_7_jahre_der_erde