One truth that unlocks all the Blessings - Righteousness | STC 2025 | Milton Gnanaraj
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
33 followers
2 views • Yesterday

One truth that unlocks all the Blessings - Righteousness

Short Term Intensive Course 2025

Prophetic Time | 15 October 2025 | Milton Gnanaraj | Berachah Prophetic Ministries ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)

https://youtube.com/live/dRIyWwvmsPM


Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)

https://youtube.com/live/zQNyFIGiJlA


Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)

https://youtube.com/live/p1gO8gc7IbI


Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)

https://youtube.com/live/Reu6pa2X9ak


Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)

https://youtube.com/live/XzBeu7O8Ha4


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us

+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290


(or) Send your prayer requests to the link

https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTamil


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMHindi


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam


Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:

https://tr.ee/BPMKannada


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:

https://ezekiahfrancis.org/


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:

https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore


https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore


 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


Ways to Give

UPI : berachpro@icici


https://tr.ee/SOW


– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –


#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #shorttermcourse #supernaturallife #youaregod

Keywords
lifemiltonberachah
