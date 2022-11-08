The Deep state LOSE!

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The deep state formally declare their IMMINENT defeat at the cop 27 climate conference. They are trying to FIGHT the inevitable changes that have ARRIVED. The Earth is going through 'SERIOUS birth pangs' - as the Two Witnesses EMERGE onto the Global Stage, and they CAN'T stop it.
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