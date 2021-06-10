© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"WELCOME TO 5D!"
Follow
1
Share
Report
54 views • June 10, 2021
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00:00 - Yes, It DOES snow in Australia!
00:01:20 - So, where have I been?
00:02:41 - Mentioning pyramids for people in need 💖
00:03:10 - Grasping the nature of our reality - clearing old 3D stuff
00:03:59 - Understanding 3D and Dimensions
00:05:30 - Distortions of 3D & Amnesia - unlocking memories
00:07:57 - My job and your job on Earth
00:09:34 - Get on my Mailing List!
00:09:53 - What happened to me on Friday 28th May, 2021 before my #142 video (Higher Self, Pendulum, Automatic Writing)
00:12:58 - Abduction? Implant?
00:17:22 - No one is more special than anyone else ...
00:18:05 - Earth/Gaia is ascending too
00:19:14 - Ascension has to happen gradually
00:21:35 - 3D - doubt, fear, distortions
00:22:31 - Effect of 5D being embodied in a 3D body - why I was crying in #142
00:24:17 - The Burden of Knowing ...
00:25:08 - 5D & High Frequency - Kids on the Spectrum
00:26:52 - Everyone is at different stages of development
00:28:40 - The right teachers appear at the right time - Dolores Cannon
00:29:39 - 26th May, 2021 - Painting the Energies
00:30:17 - Clearing past life stuff with Dolores - my experience
00:35:40 - Light Codes/Light Language with Tracy Holloway
00:37:11 - The frequency of people's voices activates certain things within us
00:38:55 - Light Language Initiation Vision - getting "anointed"!
00:40:48 - My painting is activating people
00:41:38 - Pendulum message on Light Language
00:43:22 - We're all made of light ... becoming 5D
00:00:00 - Yes, It DOES snow in Australia!
00:01:20 - So, where have I been?
00:02:41 - Mentioning pyramids for people in need 💖
00:03:10 - Grasping the nature of our reality - clearing old 3D stuff
00:03:59 - Understanding 3D and Dimensions
00:05:30 - Distortions of 3D & Amnesia - unlocking memories
00:07:57 - My job and your job on Earth
00:09:34 - Get on my Mailing List!
00:09:53 - What happened to me on Friday 28th May, 2021 before my #142 video (Higher Self, Pendulum, Automatic Writing)
00:12:58 - Abduction? Implant?
00:17:22 - No one is more special than anyone else ...
00:18:05 - Earth/Gaia is ascending too
00:19:14 - Ascension has to happen gradually
00:21:35 - 3D - doubt, fear, distortions
00:22:31 - Effect of 5D being embodied in a 3D body - why I was crying in #142
00:24:17 - The Burden of Knowing ...
00:25:08 - 5D & High Frequency - Kids on the Spectrum
00:26:52 - Everyone is at different stages of development
00:28:40 - The right teachers appear at the right time - Dolores Cannon
00:29:39 - 26th May, 2021 - Painting the Energies
00:30:17 - Clearing past life stuff with Dolores - my experience
00:35:40 - Light Codes/Light Language with Tracy Holloway
00:37:11 - The frequency of people's voices activates certain things within us
00:38:55 - Light Language Initiation Vision - getting "anointed"!
00:40:48 - My painting is activating people
00:41:38 - Pendulum message on Light Language
00:43:22 - We're all made of light ... becoming 5D
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.