"WELCOME TO 5D!"

TIMESTAMPS:

00:00:00 - Yes, It DOES snow in Australia!

00:01:20 - So, where have I been?

00:02:41 - Mentioning pyramids for people in need 💖

00:03:10 - Grasping the nature of our reality - clearing old 3D stuff

00:03:59 - Understanding 3D and Dimensions

00:05:30 - Distortions of 3D & Amnesia - unlocking memories

00:07:57 - My job and your job on Earth

00:09:34 - Get on my Mailing List!

00:09:53 - What happened to me on Friday 28th May, 2021 before my #142 video (Higher Self, Pendulum, Automatic Writing)

00:12:58 - Abduction? Implant?

00:17:22 - No one is more special than anyone else ...

00:18:05 - Earth/Gaia is ascending too

00:19:14 - Ascension has to happen gradually

00:21:35 - 3D - doubt, fear, distortions

00:22:31 - Effect of 5D being embodied in a 3D body - why I was crying in #142

00:24:17 - The Burden of Knowing ...

00:25:08 - 5D & High Frequency - Kids on the Spectrum

00:26:52 - Everyone is at different stages of development

00:28:40 - The right teachers appear at the right time - Dolores Cannon

00:29:39 - 26th May, 2021 - Painting the Energies

00:30:17 - Clearing past life stuff with Dolores - my experience

00:35:40 - Light Codes/Light Language with Tracy Holloway

00:37:11 - The frequency of people's voices activates certain things within us

00:38:55 - Light Language Initiation Vision - getting "anointed"!

00:40:48 - My painting is activating people

00:41:38 - Pendulum message on Light Language

00:43:22 - We're all made of light ... becoming 5D