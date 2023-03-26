Buy me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness Substack (video sources): https://jwilderness.substack.com

Follow me: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness

Governments and other powerful organisations have attempted to manipulate and control people's thoughts, beliefs, and behaviours through various means, such as propaganda, mass media, and psychological techniques. In this video we explore this topic and provide relevant context and verification to support the past and present use of these techniques.

Credit to Sean McCann and the "Black Pill Digest" podcast which provided the inspiration for this video: https://onegreatworknetwork.com/sean-mccann

Follow us as we continue to compile evidence of our descent into absolute Clown World. Like & Subscribe for the latest broadcasts, and check us out on the additional platforms listed below. Thanks for the support! J





Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/jwilderness

My Socials: https://linktr.ee/JWilderness

Now on Substack (video sources here): https://jwilderness.substack.com

Rokfin: https://www.rokfin.com/JWilderness

Join me on Telegram: https://t.me/JWilderness

Send music/tips/info/insults to: [email protected]

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JWild:6

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jilderness

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/JWilderness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jwilderness1

Clown World series audio playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSrv9wD_TOvOPKbhi00i8IOO4HD_XrYzH

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jwilderness

Hive: https://hive.blog/@jonboka

Rumble: https://rumble.com/JWilderness

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/jwilderness

Crypto links etc: https://cointr.ee/jwilderness

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jwilderness

Minds: https://www.minds.com/jwilderness