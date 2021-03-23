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Peter Quiñones: Co-Executive Producer of The Monopoly on Violence Documentary
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42 views • March 23, 2021
On this special guest episode of the Resistance Library Podcast Sam welcomes Peter Quiñones onto the show.
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Peter Quiñones is the co-producer of The Monopoly on Violence Documentary, host of the Free Man Beyond the Wall podcast and Managing Editor at The Libertarian Institute. Sam had him on to discuss his recent Twitter ban, how he's ignoring it, the evil of public schools, and why most libertarians are getting it all wrong.
Peter’s Links:
- Peter Quiñones | The Libertarian Institute: https://libertarianinstitute.org/author/pete-quinones/
- By Any Memes Necessary! Peter R. Quiñones | Substack: https://petequinones.substack.com/people/18884407-peter-r-quiones
- Free Man Beyond the Wall with Peter R. Quiñones Podcast: https://freemanbeyondthewall.com/
- Free Man Beyond the Wall with Peter R. Quiñones Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ManceRayder
- The Monopoly On Violence | Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/Monopoly-Violence-Ron-Paul/dp/B08SH3FGC6
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamJacobs1776
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite Libertarianism shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
Peter Quiñones is the co-producer of The Monopoly on Violence Documentary, host of the Free Man Beyond the Wall podcast and Managing Editor at The Libertarian Institute. Sam had him on to discuss his recent Twitter ban, how he's ignoring it, the evil of public schools, and why most libertarians are getting it all wrong.
Peter’s Links:
- Peter Quiñones | The Libertarian Institute: https://libertarianinstitute.org/author/pete-quinones/
- By Any Memes Necessary! Peter R. Quiñones | Substack: https://petequinones.substack.com/people/18884407-peter-r-quiones
- Free Man Beyond the Wall with Peter R. Quiñones Podcast: https://freemanbeyondthewall.com/
- Free Man Beyond the Wall with Peter R. Quiñones Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/ManceRayder
- The Monopoly On Violence | Amazon Prime: https://www.amazon.com/Monopoly-Violence-Ron-Paul/dp/B08SH3FGC6
Helpful Links:
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
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