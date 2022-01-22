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War Machine: Severe Costs
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131 views • January 22, 2022
* U.S. is moving even closer to a devastating war.
* [Bidan]’s handlers don’t want him to talk about Russia.
* Bureaucrats, generals and defense contractors now decide war and peace in America.
* Americans are totally opposed to this war.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292998643001
* [Bidan]’s handlers don’t want him to talk about Russia.
* Bureaucrats, generals and defense contractors now decide war and peace in America.
* Americans are totally opposed to this war.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 21 January 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6292998643001
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