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PERCHÉ SVILUPPARE UN VACCINO CHE FUNZIONI PER LA PROSSIMA EPIDEMIA È QUASI IMPOSSIBILE – Loretta Bolgan
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48 views • May 25, 2020
Aspettano tutti il vaccino contro il coronavirus. Eppure questo vaccino potrebbe essere impossibile da ottenere. Perché? In un periodo di grande confusione e disinformazione scientifica, possono essere utili strumenti come l’ultimo ebook pubblicato dalla dottoressa in chimica e tecnologie farmaceutiche, Loretta Bolgan: “Covid-19. Il vaccino che verrà”. Il libro vuole essere da un lato una guida alla letteratura sul tema dei vaccini e dall’altro uno studio approfondito sui loro aspetti critici e problematici, in particolare per quanto concerne l’efficacia e la tossicità. Il lettore potrà comprendere inoltre come si ottiene l’approvazione per sperimentare e produrre un vaccino; come vengono effettuati i test sugli animali e sull’uomo; gli effetti collaterali della vaccinazione. Segui l’intervista su #Byoblu24
L’ebook in versione gratuita è scaricabile da questa pagina: https://www.corvelva.it/speciale-corvelva/corvelva-ebook/covid-19-il-vaccino-che-verra.html
L’ebook in versione gratuita è scaricabile da questa pagina: https://www.corvelva.it/speciale-corvelva/corvelva-ebook/covid-19-il-vaccino-che-verra.html
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