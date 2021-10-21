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70 percent of UK COVID deaths were double 'vaccinated'
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510 views • October 21, 2021
Joe Rogan, October 12, 2021
Alex Berenson on Joe Rogan last week, talking about how 70 percent of UK Covid deaths in September, were in the double Vaccinated according to official government data.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1VNcMVzwgdU2gXdbw7yqCL
Alex Berenson on Joe Rogan last week, talking about how 70 percent of UK Covid deaths in September, were in the double Vaccinated according to official government data.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/1VNcMVzwgdU2gXdbw7yqCL
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