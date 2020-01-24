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Whats On My Minds 1-24-20
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11 views • January 24, 2020
My Minds.com channel is a repository for the news that the MSM more than likely will not share with you, because it paints a clear picture of the degenerative society we live in.
Today I share multiple stories of garbage humans and the way they treat other human beings. From a man using a cordless circular saw to rid himself of his wife, to parents abusing/murdering their children. I also share stories of a woman being stabbed in the face with scissors over a bag of shrimp, a half naked twerker spitting on a cop, pedophile teachers abusing their authority, and a couple of freaky Floridians. I end today's video with a few good news stories that may restore my faith in humanity, and a giggle-inducing story about faggots.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
Today I share multiple stories of garbage humans and the way they treat other human beings. From a man using a cordless circular saw to rid himself of his wife, to parents abusing/murdering their children. I also share stories of a woman being stabbed in the face with scissors over a bag of shrimp, a half naked twerker spitting on a cop, pedophile teachers abusing their authority, and a couple of freaky Floridians. I end today's video with a few good news stories that may restore my faith in humanity, and a giggle-inducing story about faggots.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
My Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/montanamama/
My Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channel/brassboundamerican
Curator's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
SirHueWhite's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/sirhuewhite/
Sir's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/noticemore/
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