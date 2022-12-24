Ukraine Update Dec 24, 2022

⚡️SITREP

◽️In Kupyansk direction, more than 30 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles and 4 vehicles have been eliminated as a result of the shelling of enemy strongpoints near Kislovka, Krakhmalnoye and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, as a result of the Russian attack aircraft and artillery the enemy's munition and artillery have been neutralized near Nevskoye and Novolyubovka (Lugansk People's Republic). In addition, 2 AFU sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been destroyed near Medvezhye tract and Serebryansky forestry (Lugansk People's Republic). Over 40 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 3 armored fighting vehicles and 2 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

◽️In Donetsk direction, Russian troops, supported by attack aircraft and artillery strikes, continued their offensive.

High-precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit enemy strongpoints near Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic). More than 80 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 2 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles and 6 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️In South Donetsk direction, up to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armored personnel carriers and 3 pickup trucks have been eliminated as a result of active actions of Russian units and complex fire attacks on the AFU near Novomayorskoye, Prechistovka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥Operational-tactical and Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized 62 AFU artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 87 areas. 2 AFU artillery munition depots have been destroyed near Novoselidovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥1 US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery control station has been destroyed near Ivano-Daryevka (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed near Kharkov.

💥2 US-made M777 artillery systems have been destroyed during counter-battery warfare near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 2 US-made M777 artillery systems have been destroyed near Konstantinovka, from which shelling of residential areas of the Donetsk People's Republic had been carried out.

✈️1 AFU Su-25 aircraft has been shot down by the Russian Aerospace Forces near Orekhovo-Vasilevka (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥10 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces near Makeyevka, Novovodyanoye and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Olginka, Volodino, Kuteynikovo, Yasinovataya (Donetsk People's Republic), Malinovka, Maliye Shcherbaki and Pologi (Zaporozhye region). In addition, 2 US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Komissarovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry