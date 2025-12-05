Mankind Finished Without Foundational Truth ONLY Shown here / Ignorance is NO Excuse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POWERFUL Live Stream Christopher James December 4th 2025
SHARE RE UPLOAD RE UPLOAD RE UPLOAD EVERYWHERE OUR SURVIVAL DEPENDS ON IT!!!!
The world is being run by psychopath's and a corrupt society called the BAR. Once again the world is shown powerful truths with the solution to stop it all and restore the rule of law and protect mankind.
The ignorance of Mankind is off the charts they don't know WHO they are or WHO is the enemy... watching this everyone will learn simply and powerfully.... get off your ass and wake up time is running out!
MasterPeace is the ONLY product with enormous power to clean up and restore our interstitial fluid to its original state. This removes graphene that mankind has been injected with via covid lie vaccinations.
To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc
Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU
MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-
masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html
MasterPeace MAC address evidence
PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf
Relax Saunas Canada buy from this site not USA site.
https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/
Member Code AWC2500CAN
FLFE links:
Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/
Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/
Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/
Alternate platforms...
YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/
Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/
God Speed and God Bless