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Globalist Thug Bill Gates Says Economic Collapse Inevitable - War Room Full Show
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18 views • May 06, 2020
Democrats and their cohorts in the Anti-American media are cheering on the permanent destruction of America telling you there's no other option and it's the greatest thing to ever happen to you. America is not buying it and something has to give. Protesters and business owners are being arrested and fined for daring to ignore house arrest and be free. Guests include Tom Pappert, Savanah Hernandez and The Doc. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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