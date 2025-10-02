Henry Mancini Names His Favorite Jobim Song, & Plays Pink Panther

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Henry Mancini (Pink Panther, Peter Gunn Theme, Baby Elephant Walk +++) of Cleveland, Ohio, talks about Antonio Carlos Jobim and plays The Pink Panther on piano. Then Jobim performs Mancini's favorite. You can support my channel by purchasing one of my books here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F5XJZ2V5?tag=bravesoftwa04-20&linkCode=osi&th=1&psc=1&language=en_US