Maria Zeee-Animus Advantage: Outsmarting the Market ft. Jonathan Rose

Daily Pulse Ep 120 | Animus AI is redefining crypto investing by consistently spotting opportunities to sell high and buy back at least 10% lower, outpacing Bitcoin’s buy-and-hold strategy. Jonathan Rose explains how the AI processes massive amounts of real-time data, and gives real life examples of how the disciplined strategy proves it can capture upside while limiting downside.