© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
3/15/2022 Miles Guo: The COVID virus outbreak and economic crisis happening in Hong Kong will lead to a series of problems in China；the real estate market will start to collapse most likely from the north all the way to the south, and the pandemic is getting further out of control; the CCP’s last hope is to attack Taiwan, which opens the third door to taking down the CCP