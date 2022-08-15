Ukrainian Military Opened Fire when Police Wanted to Detain One of Them for Riding a Motorcycle with Signs of Drug Intoxication. - 081522

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Chernihiv, the Ukrainian military opened fire when police wanted to detain one of them for riding a motorcycle with signs of drug intoxication.
◾️The police stopped the motorcyclist, but he called for help his friends, "who were part of one of the military formations." They arrived and began to threaten law enforcement officers with machine guns.