ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Friday 4/10/26 • TRUMP ADMIN IN TOTAL MELTDOWN - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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TRUMP ADMIN IN TOTAL MELTDOWN AFTER MELANIA CONTRADICTED HER HUSBAND BY STATING EPSTEIN CASE IS NOT A HOAX & THAT CONGRESS SHOULD INVESTIGATE! ALEX JONES WILL EXCLUSIVELY RESPOND TO TRUMP’S VICIOUS ATTACK & BREAK DOWN WHAT’S COMING NEXT! PLEASE WATCH/SHARE
Alex Jones to deliver full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in to hear the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover!
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