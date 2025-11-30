A Dog blew up the apartment after turning on a stove with his teeth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A story that sounds too insane to be true: a dog in Novosibirsk (Russia) blew up an entire apartment after turning on a stove with his teeth. The bug spray can on top detonated, blasting out windows and doors.
Fido survived by hiding on the balcony like a tiny action hero.
- Brian MacDonald
@Slavyangrad