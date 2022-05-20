Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 1

WHAT SUMMER? : NEW COVID WARNINGWAVE ACCELERATINGNY HOSPITALIZATIONS DOUBLESpeculation over whether Biden will run again heats up'The Game is Over!' Google's DeepMind says it is close to achieving 'human-level' artificial intelligence – but it still needs to be scaled upDeepfakes can fool biometric checks used by banks, research findsAs Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Stalls, Critical Voices Emerge in MoscowGeorge W. Bush called Iraq war ‘unjustified and brutal.’ He meant Ukraine.S&P 500 claws back earlier losses, turns positive, as it tries to avoid tumbling into a bear marketGas could rise above $6 per gallon by end of summer: ExpertsGas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final monthU.S. may be barreling toward recession in next year, more experts sayExisting home sales fell in April to the lowest level since the start of the pandemicChicken wings for $34? Pent-up inflation driving food costs higherAge of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World EconomyElon Musk’s Pursuit of Twitter Leads to Complicated Next Steps and Legal QuestionsHomeland Security 'pauses' disinformation board three weeks after creating itDaily dose of cranberries can ‘dramatically’ boost memory, ward off dementia, and even lower cholesterolbraintomorrow.com/cranberries-memory-dementia-cholesterol/America's COVID apathy stress testaxios.com/2022/05/19/america-coronavirus-infections-pandemic-vaccinesA third of US should be considering masks, officials saySchool exposure policies keep healthy children away from in-personlearningwashingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/school-exposure-policies-keep-healthy-children-away-from-in-person-learningVast swath of U.S. at risk of summer blackouts, regulator warnsCDC and Massachusetts health officials investigating monkeypox caseBrain-altering parasite makes infected people MORE attractive to others, study saysSupport us:BTC: 3H1Uj8AeMvHZghRXRAf4twDtPQT882vNqQETH: 0x8b67f3278324F87a378dfc847fF6B93A1f2ad8e3Follow us:Linkedin/MatrixAcapellaFacebook/MatrixAcapellaTwitter/MatrixAcapella“Worktech” licensed via Music Vine: Y63VILXWIKAUKQOZ