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Matrix Acapella Daily News Log No 1
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21 views • May 20, 2022
WHAT SUMMER? : NEW COVID WARNING
WAVE ACCELERATING
NY HOSPITALIZATIONS DOUBLE
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health...
Speculation over whether Biden will run again heats up
https://thehill.com/news/administrati...
'The Game is Over!' Google's DeepMind says it is close to achieving 'human-level' artificial intelligence – but it still needs to be scaled up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencete...
Deepfakes can fool biometric checks used by banks, research finds
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/biomet...
As Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Stalls, Critical Voices Emerge in Moscow
https://www.wsj.com/articles/as-russi...
George W. Bush called Iraq war ‘unjustified and brutal.’ He meant Ukraine.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...
S&P 500 claws back earlier losses, turns positive, as it tries to avoid tumbling into a bear market
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/18/stock...
Gas could rise above $6 per gallon by end of summer: Experts
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
U.S. may be barreling toward recession in next year, more experts say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/marke...
Existing home sales fell in April to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/19/exist...
Chicken wings for $34? Pent-up inflation driving food costs higher
https://www.ocregister.com/2022/05/18...
Age of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World Economy
https://news.yahoo.com/age-scarcity-b...
Elon Musk’s Pursuit of Twitter Leads to Complicated Next Steps and Legal Questions
https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-mus...
Homeland Security 'pauses' disinformation board three weeks after creating it
https://www.engadget.com/homeland-sec...
Daily dose of cranberries can ‘dramatically’ boost memory, ward off dementia, and even lower cholesterol
braintomorrow.com/cranberries-memory-dementia-cholesterol/
America's COVID apathy stress test
axios.com/2022/05/19/america-coronavirus-infections-pandemic-vaccines
A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
https://apnews.com/article/covid-scie...
School exposure policies keep healthy children away from in-person
learning
washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/school-exposure-policies-keep-healthy-children-away-from-in-person-learning
Vast swath of U.S. at risk of summer blackouts, regulator warns
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/vast-swat...
CDC and Massachusetts health officials investigating monkeypox case
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/18/he...
Brain-altering parasite makes infected people MORE attractive to others, study says
https://www.studyfinds.org/parasite-m...
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Follow us:
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WAVE ACCELERATING
NY HOSPITALIZATIONS DOUBLE
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health...
Speculation over whether Biden will run again heats up
https://thehill.com/news/administrati...
'The Game is Over!' Google's DeepMind says it is close to achieving 'human-level' artificial intelligence – but it still needs to be scaled up
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencete...
Deepfakes can fool biometric checks used by banks, research finds
https://www.dailydot.com/debug/biomet...
As Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Stalls, Critical Voices Emerge in Moscow
https://www.wsj.com/articles/as-russi...
George W. Bush called Iraq war ‘unjustified and brutal.’ He meant Ukraine.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politi...
S&P 500 claws back earlier losses, turns positive, as it tries to avoid tumbling into a bear market
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/18/stock...
Gas could rise above $6 per gallon by end of summer: Experts
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Gas stations in Washington reprogram pumps to prepare for $10-a-gallon fuel as Bidenflation sends average price soaring to $4.57 - almost twice the $2.41 during Trump's final month
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
U.S. may be barreling toward recession in next year, more experts say
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/marke...
Existing home sales fell in April to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic
https://www.cnbc.com/2022/05/19/exist...
Chicken wings for $34? Pent-up inflation driving food costs higher
https://www.ocregister.com/2022/05/18...
Age of Scarcity Begins With $1.6 Trillion Hit to World Economy
https://news.yahoo.com/age-scarcity-b...
Elon Musk’s Pursuit of Twitter Leads to Complicated Next Steps and Legal Questions
https://www.wsj.com/articles/elon-mus...
Homeland Security 'pauses' disinformation board three weeks after creating it
https://www.engadget.com/homeland-sec...
Daily dose of cranberries can ‘dramatically’ boost memory, ward off dementia, and even lower cholesterol
braintomorrow.com/cranberries-memory-dementia-cholesterol/
America's COVID apathy stress test
axios.com/2022/05/19/america-coronavirus-infections-pandemic-vaccines
A third of US should be considering masks, officials say
https://apnews.com/article/covid-scie...
School exposure policies keep healthy children away from in-person
learning
washingtonexaminer.com/restoring-america/equality-not-elitism/school-exposure-policies-keep-healthy-children-away-from-in-person-learning
Vast swath of U.S. at risk of summer blackouts, regulator warns
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/vast-swat...
CDC and Massachusetts health officials investigating monkeypox case
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/05/18/he...
Brain-altering parasite makes infected people MORE attractive to others, study says
https://www.studyfinds.org/parasite-m...
Support us:
BTC: 3H1Uj8AeMvHZghRXRAf4twDtPQT882vNqQ
ETH: 0x8b67f3278324F87a378dfc847fF6B93A1f2ad8e3
Follow us:
Linkedin/MatrixAcapella
Facebook/MatrixAcapella
Twitter/MatrixAcapella
“Worktech” licensed via Music Vine: Y63VILXWIKAUKQOZ
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