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Is Nuclear War With Russia Imminent? Emergency Saturday Broadcast
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577 views • February 20, 2022
Tune in to this must-watch emergency Saturday transmission where Alex Jones breaks down the latest acceleration of war in Europe between globalist forces and Russia.
Jones also breaks down Justin Trudeau's establishment of martial law in Canada and what it means for the rest of the world.
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Jones also breaks down Justin Trudeau's establishment of martial law in Canada and what it means for the rest of the world.
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