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Is Nuclear War With Russia Imminent? Emergency Saturday Broadcast
InfoWars
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577 views • February 20, 2022
Tune in to this must-watch emergency Saturday transmission where Alex Jones breaks down the latest acceleration of war in Europe between globalist forces and Russia.

Jones also breaks down Justin Trudeau's establishment of martial law in Canada and what it means for the rest of the world.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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