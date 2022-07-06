Jeff Bezos Attacked Biden, So His Minions STRUCK Back Fast

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Gary Franchi From Nextnewsnetwork.com reports, On Saturday Biden tweeted out his latest attempt to take the heat off of himself regarding gas prices. He said: “My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”