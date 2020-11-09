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Sunspot AR2781, Earth Change Update, New England Earthquake, Covid-19 Mutation Update, and More 11.09.2020
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437 views • November 09, 2020
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Today began with a bang as giant sunspot AR2781 exploded into a C5-class solar flare causing shortwave radio blackout
Submitted by Karen
By Strange Sounds
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/giant-sunspot-explodes-c5-class-solar-flare-radio-blackout.html
--
Links from Special Report Video:
New England hit by strongest earthquake in decades – Rumblings felt across Connecticut, Rhode Island and as far away as Long Island, New York
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/new-england-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-decades-rumblings-felt-across-connecticut-rhode-island-and-as-far-away-as-long-island-new-york.html
--
River turns blood red in Russia (in pictures and videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/river-turns-blood-red-in-russia-in-pictures-and-videos.html
Today began with a bang as giant sunspot AR2781 exploded into a C5-class solar flare causing shortwave radio blackout
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/giant-sunspot-explodes-c5-class-solar-flare-radio-blackout.html
--
Globalists are maneuvering Trump right into the “dictator” scenario they want; when he WINS, they launch the kinetic coup and overthrow the Republic
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-08-globalists-are-maneuvering-trump-right-into-the-dictator-scenario.html
--
After Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, relief sweeps through America's allies
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/after-joe-biden-win-over-donald-trump-relief-sweeps-u-n1246725?cid=eml_nbn_20201107
--
A lot of Upcoming Snowstorms
https://youtu.be/lqUYDfsawBg
--
Forest fires devastate Algeria 🇩🇿 November 7, 2020
https://youtu.be/o-ZsSO5JivI
--
Denmark to Cull 17 Million Mink After Coronavirus Mutation Found
https://www.wsj.com/articles/denmark-to-cull-17-million-mink-after-coronavirus-mutation-found-11604592156
--
What's the science behind mink and coronavirus?
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-54842643
--
Coronavirus Mutation Concern Verified by Largest COVID-19 Viral Sequence Analysis in U.S.
https://scitechdaily.com/coronavirus-mutation-concern-verified-by-largest-covid-19-viral-sequence-analysis-in-u-s/
--
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-only-on-ap-chicago-nursing-homes-596ef4bfe18313ae72368e2c86e85f27
--
Washington seeks a spike in new cases of coronavirus
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-health-washington-e239c8fc651db6d0e8311b29dc16f8cb
--
Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate amid virus surge
https://apnews.com/article/gary-herbert-utah-statewide-mask-mandate-e3292c74ee4b4b6984d1ff3b62735680
--
Viral Videos Feature Truck Drivers Discussing Nationwide Strike
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/viral-videos-feature-truck-drivers-discussing-nationwide-strike/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Today began with a bang as giant sunspot AR2781 exploded into a C5-class solar flare causing shortwave radio blackout
Submitted by Karen
By Strange Sounds
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/giant-sunspot-explodes-c5-class-solar-flare-radio-blackout.html
--
Links from Special Report Video:
New England hit by strongest earthquake in decades – Rumblings felt across Connecticut, Rhode Island and as far away as Long Island, New York
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/new-england-hit-by-strongest-earthquake-in-decades-rumblings-felt-across-connecticut-rhode-island-and-as-far-away-as-long-island-new-york.html
--
River turns blood red in Russia (in pictures and videos)
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/river-turns-blood-red-in-russia-in-pictures-and-videos.html
Today began with a bang as giant sunspot AR2781 exploded into a C5-class solar flare causing shortwave radio blackout
https://strangesounds.org/2020/11/giant-sunspot-explodes-c5-class-solar-flare-radio-blackout.html
--
Globalists are maneuvering Trump right into the “dictator” scenario they want; when he WINS, they launch the kinetic coup and overthrow the Republic
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-08-globalists-are-maneuvering-trump-right-into-the-dictator-scenario.html
--
After Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump, relief sweeps through America's allies
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-election/after-joe-biden-win-over-donald-trump-relief-sweeps-u-n1246725?cid=eml_nbn_20201107
--
A lot of Upcoming Snowstorms
https://youtu.be/lqUYDfsawBg
--
Forest fires devastate Algeria 🇩🇿 November 7, 2020
https://youtu.be/o-ZsSO5JivI
--
Denmark to Cull 17 Million Mink After Coronavirus Mutation Found
https://www.wsj.com/articles/denmark-to-cull-17-million-mink-after-coronavirus-mutation-found-11604592156
--
What's the science behind mink and coronavirus?
https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-54842643
--
Coronavirus Mutation Concern Verified by Largest COVID-19 Viral Sequence Analysis in U.S.
https://scitechdaily.com/coronavirus-mutation-concern-verified-by-largest-covid-19-viral-sequence-analysis-in-u-s/
--
Nursing home COVID-19 cases rise four-fold in surge states
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-only-on-ap-chicago-nursing-homes-596ef4bfe18313ae72368e2c86e85f27
--
Washington seeks a spike in new cases of coronavirus
https://apnews.com/article/virus-outbreak-health-washington-e239c8fc651db6d0e8311b29dc16f8cb
--
Utah governor issues statewide mask mandate amid virus surge
https://apnews.com/article/gary-herbert-utah-statewide-mask-mandate-e3292c74ee4b4b6984d1ff3b62735680
--
Viral Videos Feature Truck Drivers Discussing Nationwide Strike
https://ncrenegade.com/editorial/viral-videos-feature-truck-drivers-discussing-nationwide-strike/
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report YouTube Channel: (Go and subscribe!)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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