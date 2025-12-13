12/12/25 TRUMP: EU WW3 (FF) THREAT! MEGA, AI Eminent Domain, WA Flood Assault!

12/12/25 As President Trump threatens to break up the EU, Von Der Leyen invokes emergency economic treaty powers to indefinitely seize $350B in Russian Assets to fund the EU WW3 scenario: Sum of All Fears style false flags will be their strategy....Meanwhile, a massive weather weapons assault of WA forces 100K to evacuate. Also, AI Data Centers forcing eminent domain through blue states for electricity & cell tower construction. & Much More! Pray and Take Action, America! WE ARE FREE!





EU Invokes Emergency Treaty Powers to Bypass Hungary/Slovakia on Seizing Russian Assets:

https://www.rt.com/news/629387-eu-votes-russian-assets-indefinite-seizure/





TRUMP issues Federal Pardon for Tina Peters:

https://forbiddennews.substack.com/p/the-face-off?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1658626&post_id=181409154&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





AI DATA Center Threat: 67 mile Transmission line, eminent domain land grab, Maryland:

https://ceoscoop.com/maryland-farmers-fight-data-center-power-line/





TRUMP declares National Emergency: WA State Floods:

https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20251212/president-donald-j-trump-approves-emergency-declaration-state-washington





Tashelle Dickerson, BLM Co-founder, charged with fraud & money laundering:

https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdok/pr/executive-director-black-lives-matter-okc-charged-wire-fraud-and-money-laundering





Get Active TEXAS! Col. Pete Chambers runs for Governor!

https://docpetechambers.org/





CO Governor Rejects Trump's Federal Pardon of Tina Peters:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/12/radical-left-colorado-ag-says-trump-pardon-gold/





Alexandr Dugin on Globalist Liberal Totalitarianism Threat:

https://banned.video/watch?id=693c96dc827686b4caa4784b





Victor Boot: EU is openly pushing for WW3 w/Russia against Trump/America:

https://banned.video/watch?id=6939f630fff88a8976f42d31





St. Paul MN TSA Worker Claims $1B in cash and suitcases of new passports laundered through Airport by Somalis:

https://alphanews.org/exclusive-former-tsa-agent-recalls-millions-in-cash-flying-out-of-minneapolis-st-paul-international-airport/





Solari Report posts an App that shows where you can use cash!

Support “yes-to-cash” companies! No to Fed Ex, they no longer take cash!

WhoTakesCash.com





