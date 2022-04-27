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Hi-tech Hell on Earth | Episode 12
Framing the World
Framing the WorldCheckmark Icon
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220 views • April 27, 2022
How do you feel about becoming a “product” in the New World Order clown scheme? That’s literally what the parasitic-elite psychopaths have in mind for you. They want to jack you up with nanotech, connect you to their “smart” grid, own your DNA, call your physical body their “intellectual property,” and prescribe your future (if you’re allowed to have one). It’s almost unbelievable. For that reason, Liberty Man takes us on another tour into the ubiquitous and covert technology deployment that is unfolding worldwide. This time we discuss nanotech’s mutagenetic potential, mRNA changing your genetics through reverse transcriptase, along with intellectual property protections for the downstream complimentary DNA (cDNA). Paul Wittenberger is riding shotgun to show us a bunch of admissions from pop culture, government think tanks, and control freaks like Bill Gates that confirm they are indeed planning to enslave humanity while setting themselves up as gods (so they think).

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rfiddnasingularityelon musknanobill gatesgeneticsframing the worldpaul wittenbergerjames bondnanotechray kurzweilmrnaliberty mancovidlandquantum dotsgraphenetodd callender
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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