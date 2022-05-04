X22 FINANCIAL REPORT- The [CB] Is Done, No Deals, No Escape, The Crisis Is Coming

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The [CB] Is Done, No Deals, No Escape, The Crisis Is Coming
The [DS]/[CB] have played their hand and it didn't work, the [CB] is done they just don't know it yet. The crisis is approaching and as the Fed continues to raise rates the system breaks down even faster than anticipated. The people are watching it all play out.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^