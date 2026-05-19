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Ukraine Redeploys Elite Units From Donbass In Desperate Gamble To Save Sumy
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On the night of May 19, Russia continued its extensive operation to destroy Ukrainian targets far within the country. According to Ukrainian sources, Russia deployed more than 500 UAVs and approximately 30 missiles of various types.

Geran-2 strike drones targeted locations within the city of Kharkiv. The Ukrainian Yuzhmash plant in Dnipro was hit by a missile attack again. In the Odessa area, three ships preparing to enter the port were damaged. The renowned Ukrainian Starokostiantynov airfield, home to F-16 fighter jets, was attacked. The airfield has been under attack since the beginning of the conflict, though it has never been completely put out of commission. Its reinforced concrete aircraft shelters, built during the Soviet era, make it extremely difficult to destroy the aircraft because they require special concrete-piercing warheads, which are in short supply.

Meanwhile, on the front lines, the Ukrainian command is doing everything in its power to reinforce the Sumy sector. The 95th Airborne Brigade, the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, and the 130th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion are expected to deploy to the region shortly. These units are being redeployed from the Donbass. The rapid redeployment of some of the Ukrainian army’s best combat units is no accident.

The operational situation in the Sumy region is steadily deteriorating for Kyiv, risking an escalation from a tactical crisis to an operational one. Russian troops are positioned just 15 kilometers from the regional capital, the city of Sumy. At the same time, the Ukrainian army’s resources are limited, and they could break down over time. Therefore, the city is now under real threat.

Despite the Russian army’s offensive, Ukraine continues to hold all major regional centers. Losing even one would severely damage the government’s image and Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s reputation. Amid a high-profile corruption scandal, this could be the final straw. Therefore, the Ukrainian command is doing everything possible to reinforce Sumy and the surrounding area with its most combat-ready units. Meanwhile, the fate of the Donbass front appears to be a lower priority.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian side has complained that the situation in Konstantinovka is going badly. They claim that Russian army assault units have almost reached the city center in small groups. The city’s defenses are gradually crumbling. Although capturing the city is proving to be a major struggle for Russian troops, their progress on the ground is evident. The Ukrainian side is trying to compensate for the shortage of infantry with drones. However, nothing can replace ground troops.

In the coming weeks, it is likely that the Ukrainian command will begin withdrawing its main forces from the city. The next defensive stronghold will be Alekseevo-Druzhkivka.

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