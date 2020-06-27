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FINAL C4I = Call 4 Investigation Program a special of excerpts from 4 new shows.
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12 views • June 27, 2020
FINAL C4I TV Program (on SCM Television)!
SPECIAL FINAL Call 4 Investigation, June 26, - with 4 new excerpted significant program segments:
Sheriff Richard Mack - instead of law enforcement, Sheriffs' 'Keep the Peace'
Joshua Abraham - examines the depths and dimensions of the Masons and the coming New World Order
Phil Washington - of the UK, says Britain isn't Great no more, but broke and broken.
Dr. Greg Ford -(26th hour) - exposes historical criminal corruptions of the US, at home and abroad.
Featuring Sheriff Richard Mack, Joshua Abraham, Phil Washington, and Dr. Greg Ford.
Their whole whows are being edited and finalized for airing here, ASAP.
Most excellent topics - worth previewing and sharing.
SPECIAL FINAL Call 4 Investigation, June 26, - with 4 new excerpted significant program segments:
Sheriff Richard Mack - instead of law enforcement, Sheriffs' 'Keep the Peace'
Joshua Abraham - examines the depths and dimensions of the Masons and the coming New World Order
Phil Washington - of the UK, says Britain isn't Great no more, but broke and broken.
Dr. Greg Ford -(26th hour) - exposes historical criminal corruptions of the US, at home and abroad.
Featuring Sheriff Richard Mack, Joshua Abraham, Phil Washington, and Dr. Greg Ford.
Their whole whows are being edited and finalized for airing here, ASAP.
Most excellent topics - worth previewing and sharing.
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