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Covid: Finding the Truth
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41 views • December 28, 2021
The "pure blooded" people who have the courage to think for themselves and refuse the experimental Covid gene-altering drug injection, represent the future of humanity. Don't give in and don't give up! The Covid scam, the government tyranny, the police brutality, the forced injections, the concentration camps, the segregation, and violation of basic human rights, all forced on us by psychopathic billionaires and big pharma, will all be a thing of the past. The perpetrators will be brought to justice!
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