INSTANT KARMA 🔥 MASKED THUGS SET CORNER SHOP [AND THEN THEMSELVES] ON FIRE!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
198 views • 8 months ago

An amateur arsonist got instant karma after setting himself alight as he tried to torch a corner shop.


Footage revealed how three men charged into Zaf’s GoLocal store in Manchester on Sunday at around 5.40pm – before they poured fuel on the floor and set it alight.


But the CCTV showed one of the attackers – who was holding a canister of petrol – seemingly set themselves on fire.


And further footage taken outside the premises showed how the thug struggled to extinguish the blaze as they ran away with their two accomplices.


The owner, who only wanted to be known as Zaf, 39, said his two brothers were manning the Manchester shop at the time of the attack.


He said he had no enemies and did not know who was behind it but believed far-right thugs could be responsible.


Posted By Ghost


Source: https://worldstarhiphop.com/videos/wshhJDHjcVS0Nqz29K80/instant-karma-masked-thugs-set-corner-shop-on-fire-before-accidentally-setting-themselves-on-fire


Wow - didn't even see that until posting: "He said he had no enemies and did not know who was behind it but believed far-right thugs could be responsible."


Not even thinking...just repeating media nonspeak [copyright VfB℗] 🤓

Keywords
instant karmacovidiocracyzafs golocalmasked thugs0wn goal
