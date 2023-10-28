Create New Account
Another Big Fulfillment of Prophecy
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Oct 27, 2023


For the very first time, the Yuan CBDC was used to settle Cross-Border Oil Deal! In other news, BRICS Countries dump $123 Billion in U.S. Treasuries and finally we see how Putin openly threatened the U.S. stating: "You won't even have time to see what hit you". Russia became the first country with supernonic Strategic Forces!


00:00 - Shane Warren Prophecies

04:49 - Yuan used to Settle Oil Deal

10:06 - Fall of the Dollar

15:11 - Internal Revolution in 2024?

19:06 - Pentagon Running Low on Cash

20:23 - BRICS Dump $123 Billion

21:43 - US Sending 12 Air Defence Systems to Israel

24:15 - Putin Threaten the U.S.

28:44 - Avangard Video


prophecyisraeloilputinunited statesthreatspentagonsupersonicbricsfulfillmentprophecy clubinternal revolutionstan johnsonshane warrenfall of the dollarair defense systemsus treasuriesavangardyuan cbdclow on cash

