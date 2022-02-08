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It's Time To Move On
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121 views • February 08, 2022
Fight Over Mask Mandates
* The plandemic party is over for Dems.
* They don’t want to surrender their position of power in the COVID social hierarchy.
* But they don’t have a choice any more.
* By speaking our minds and fighting for what’s right, we made the choice for them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296204788001
* The plandemic party is over for Dems.
* They don’t want to surrender their position of power in the COVID social hierarchy.
* But they don’t have a choice any more.
* By speaking our minds and fighting for what’s right, we made the choice for them.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 7 February 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6296204788001
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