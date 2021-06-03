BLANKET SURVEILLANCE COMING ONLINE

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"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn
http://thecrowhouse.com
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https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
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Amazon US customers have one week to opt out of mass wireless sharing
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/jun/01/amazon-us-customers-given-one-week-to-opt-out-of-mass-wireless-sharing
Australians HIRED HEAVILY ARMED THUGS Atrocities against innocent people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KZB4u7uJFfs&;t
Protesters Beware:A Monstrous Trap Is Laid In the Australian Parliament
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6inynJ3nZjrO/
Dr Pierre Gilbert 1995 Magnetic Vaccines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mav2dZqQOcE
US Government Accidentally Releases Electromagnetic Mind Control Documents In FOIA Request
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2018/04/24/us-government-accidentally-releases-electromagnetic-mind-control-documents-in-foia-request/
Open letter: Together against state-sponsored hacking
https://www.ccc.de/en/updates/2021/offener-brief-alle-gegen-noch-mehr-staatstrojaner
Bill Gates’ Scary Recipe for How to Feed the World
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bill-gates-how-to-feed-the-world/
Austrlia COVID-19 vaccine weekly safety report - 27-05-2021
https://www.tga.gov.au/periodic/covid-19-vaccine-weekly-safety-report-27-05-2021
Victoria's COVID lockdown set to be extended over rapid spread of the virus
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-s-covid-lockdown-set-to-be-extended-over-rapid-spread-of-the-virus/ar-AAKBeZH?ocid=msedgntp
Victoria Covid update: decision on lockdown extension looms amid warning positive case travelled to NSW
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/victoria-covid-update-decision-on-lockdown-extension-looms-amid-warning-positive-case-travelled-to-nsw/ar-AAKAfrI?ocid=msedgntp
Screens on Drink Fridge Doors
https://twitter.com/luquion/status/1399269466450563072
Cyberattack Paralyses JBS Meatworks Across Australia and North-South America
https://www.theepochtimes.com/cyberattack-paralyses-jbs-meatworks-across-australia-and-north-south-america_3837695.html
Big ship is transporting military vehicles for exercises in Australia
https://www.thedailyworld.com/news/big-ship-harbored-here-is-transporting-military-vehicles-for-exercises-in-australia/
Antibody from common cold can neutralize COVID-19 virus
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/antibody-from-common-cold-can-neutralize-covid-19-virus/ar-AAKzFKL?ocid=msedgntp
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.”