Nick Fuentes' Superpower of LOVE

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1115)
"I feel like my love and my understanding is big enough to bring everybody in and overcome all the lies, all the tricks, all the rumors and the conventions and the betrayals... and be able to exert that love onto the world."
"It's my ability to relate to people."
*
Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/about
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.