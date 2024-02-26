CPAC 2024 Motto Attacks Globalism, Echoes 60- Year Bircher Campaign

The motto of the 2024 CPAC event is “CPAC: Where Globalism Goes to Die.” From MAGA firebrands like Matt Gaetz to nationalistic movement leaders like Britain’s Nigel Farage, CPAC speakers repeatedly emphasized the need for nations to sever ties with globalist organization like the U.N. and E.U., and to reestablish their sovereignty before it’s too late. The New American’s Paul Dragu and John Birch Society field coordinator Michael Smart discuss this welcomed theme of the conference, the concerns of conservatives attending the event, and how Americans from coast to coast can end globalism.