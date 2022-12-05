Create New Account
US Defense Officials Sound Alarm Over China’s Rapid Militarization
75 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
https://gnews.org/articles/561807

Summary：12/02/2022 FOX: US defense officials have been raising alarm bells about their concerns about the rapid militarization of the Chinese military. China has 400 nuclear weapons right now, and is expected to have 1500 nuclear weapons by 2035. And China carried out 135 ballistic missile tests in 2021, more than all other countries in the world combined.

Keywords
