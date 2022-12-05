US Defense Officials Sound Alarm Over China’s Rapid Militarization

https://gnews.org/articles/561807
Summary：12/02/2022 FOX: US defense officials have been raising alarm bells about their concerns about the rapid militarization of the Chinese military. China has 400 nuclear weapons right now, and is expected to have 1500 nuclear weapons by 2035. And China carried out 135 ballistic missile tests in 2021, more than all other countries in the world combined.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.