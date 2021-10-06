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DEATH FACTORIES. Watch This Documentary, Think of The Applications to Today’s Covid Plandemic
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305 views • October 06, 2021
https://www.rt.com/shows/documentary/510647-japanese-unit-731-biological-weapon/
The terrible crimes of Japan's secret Unit 731 would make anyone's blood run cold. Thousands of people were used as test subjects for the development of biological weapons. The subjects were injected with cholera, typhoid, anthrax and bubonic plague, to be later dissected alive. The unit's ideologist, Shiro Ishii, and most of his associates were never punished. They became practicing physicians or scientists. Watch our film to find out why.
The terrible crimes of Japan's secret Unit 731 would make anyone's blood run cold. Thousands of people were used as test subjects for the development of biological weapons. The subjects were injected with cholera, typhoid, anthrax and bubonic plague, to be later dissected alive. The unit's ideologist, Shiro Ishii, and most of his associates were never punished. They became practicing physicians or scientists. Watch our film to find out why.
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